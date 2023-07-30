Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 136 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 50 stolen bases.

He's slashed .333/.416/.578 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 100 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .256/.360/.569 so far this season.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.372/.477 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 81 hits with 25 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .233/.320/.408 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 at Angels Jul. 23 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

