In the final round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 31 at 6:00 AM ET, Nigeria will play Ireland in Brisbane, Australia.

You should head to Fox Sports 1 in order to watch this matchup.

How to Watch Nigeria vs. Ireland

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Brisbane, Australia
  • Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Canada July 20 D 0-0 Home
Australia July 27 W 3-2 Away
Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

  • Nigeria met Australia in its previous game and was victorious by a final score of 3-2. The Nigeria side won despite being outshot by 17 in the match, 27 to 10.
  • Nigeria got its three goals from Osinachi Ohale, Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu in that match versus .
  • Oshoala's Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for Nigeria includes one goal.
  • Ohale has scored one goal for Nigeria in Women's World Cup so far.
  • In Women's World Cup action, Kanu has scored one goal (but has no assists).

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Tochukwu Oluehi #1
  • Ashleigh Plumptre #2
  • Osinachi Ohale #3
  • Glory Ogbonna #4
  • Onome Ebi #5
  • Ifeoma Onumonu #6
  • Toni Payne #7
  • Asisat Oshoala #8
  • Desire Oparanozie #9
  • Christy Ucheibe #10
  • Gift Monday #11
  • Uchenna Kanu #12
  • Deborah Abiodun #13
  • Oluwatosin Demehin #14
  • Rasheedat Ajibade #15
  • Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
  • Francisca Ordega #17
  • Halimatu Ayinde #18
  • Onyi Echegini #19
  • Rofiat Imuran #20
  • Esther Okoronkwo #21
  • Michelle Alozie #22
  • Yewande Balogun #23

Ireland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Australia July 20 L 1-0 Away
Canada July 26 L 2-1 Away
Nigeria July 31 - Home

Ireland's Recent Performance

  • In its last game on July 26, Ireland fell 2-1 to Canada. Canada outshot Ireland 16 to 13.
  • Katie McCabe scored the lone goal for Ireland on three shots.
  • In two Women's World Cup matches for Ireland, McCabe has one goal (12th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Courtney Brosnan #1
  • Claire O'Riordan #2
  • Chloe Mustaki #3
  • Louise Quinn #4
  • Niamh Fahey #5
  • Megan Connolly #6
  • Diane Caldwell #7
  • Ruesha Littlejohn #8
  • Amber Barrett #9
  • Denise O'Sullivan #10
  • Katie McCabe #11
  • Lily Agg #12
  • Aine O'Gorman #13
  • Heather Payne #14
  • Lucy Quinn #15
  • Grace Moloney #16
  • Sinead Farrelly #17
  • Kyra Carusa #18
  • Abbie Larkin #19
  • Marissa Sheva #20
  • Ciara Grant #21
  • Isibeal Atkinson #22
  • Megan Walsh #23

