On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .240 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 113th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 63.2% of his games this season (55 of 87), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (19.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 20 games this year (23.0%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 39 .259 AVG .217 .332 OBP .289 .535 SLG .427 21 XBH 12 13 HR 9 28 RBI 21 44/19 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings