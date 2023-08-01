The Las Vegas Aces (23-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on BSSE.

The game has no line set.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSE

Dream vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-14)

Las Vegas (-14) Computer Predicted Total: 166.3

Dream vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta's record against the spread is 13-10-0.

This year, 12 of Atlanta's 24 games have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are fourth in the WNBA in points scored (84.8 per game) and ninth in points allowed (84.6).

On the glass, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.8 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (35.8 per game).

In 2023, the Dream are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023 the Dream are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Defensively, the Dream are fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4. They are second-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.6%.

In 2023, Atlanta has attempted 70.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 76.0% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.0% have been 3-pointers.

