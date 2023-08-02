The Atlanta Braves (68-37) and the Los Angeles Angels (56-52) will square off on Wednesday, August 2 at Truist Park, with Yonny Chirinos pitching for the Braves and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.34 ERA) vs Giolito - LAA (6-7, 3.85 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 92 times and won 60, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 47-20 (winning 70.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Austin Riley 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.