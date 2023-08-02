The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 138 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 51 stolen bases.

He has a .331/.416/.571 slash line so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 64 walks and 90 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .261/.365/.590 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs, 67 walks and 81 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .304/.406/.676 on the year.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with a double, four home runs, eight walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 94 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI.

He's slashing .251/.311/.453 on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

