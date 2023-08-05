In-gee Chun is ready to enter the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom, taking place from August 3-5.

In-gee Chun Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Chun has scored under par seven times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 18 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 18 rounds, Chun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Chun has had an average finish of 32nd.

Chun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Chun has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 28 -4 276 0 12 1 1 $1.1M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,494 yards.

Dundonald Links has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Chun will take to the 6,494-yard course this week at Dundonald Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,575 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 79th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Chun was better than 39% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Chun carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Chun recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Chun's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average (4.2).

At that most recent competition, Chun's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Chun finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Chun had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.5).

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards

