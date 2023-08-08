The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .239 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Ozuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last outings.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (60 of 94), with multiple hits 17 times (18.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.3% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 34.0% of his games this year (32 of 94), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (39.4%), including six multi-run games (6.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .249 AVG .227 .322 OBP .306 .508 SLG .442 21 XBH 13 13 HR 10 28 RBI 23 47/20 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings