Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Quinn Priester on the hill, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .275 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (50 of 80), with multiple hits 19 times (23.8%).

In 21.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had an RBI in 30 games this year (37.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (20%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .284 AVG .265 .371 OBP .379 .520 SLG .537 19 XBH 17 8 HR 10 29 RBI 31 42/17 K/BB 35/18 0 SB 0

