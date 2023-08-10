The Seattle Storm (7-21) will host the Atlanta Dream (15-13) after dropping six home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Storm matchup.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Dream have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Storm have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.

Atlanta has been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Seattle has covered the spread eight times this season (8-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.

So far this season, 12 out of the Storm's 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.

