Held from August 10-12, Corey Conners will compete in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Looking to place a wager on Conners at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Corey Conners Insights

Conners has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Conners has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Conners has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Conners has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 23 -6 278 1 19 2 4 $5.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Conners' past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 18th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Conners has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,325 yards, 82 yards longer than the 7,243-yard TPC Southwind this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Conners shot better than 50% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Conners carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Conners carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Conners' four birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.4.

In that last tournament, Conners' par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.1).

Conners finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Conners had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Conners Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.