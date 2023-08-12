Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the mound, August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Read More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .238.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (64 of 98), with multiple hits 17 times (17.3%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 33 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including six multi-run games (6.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .249 AVG .227 .322 OBP .298 .508 SLG .424 21 XBH 14 13 HR 10 28 RBI 24 47/20 K/BB 50/17 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings