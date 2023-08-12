Michael Harris II -- hitting .432 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .291 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Harris II will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last outings.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has an RBI in 23 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .324 AVG .266 .364 OBP .318 .532 SLG .412 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 18 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 35/14 7 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings