Xander Schauffele is part of the field from August 10-12 in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, taking on a par-70, 7,243-yard course.

Schauffele at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Schauffele has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five events.

Schauffele has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Schauffele will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to 16 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 17 -8 277 0 20 6 10 $11.6M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

In Schauffele's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 19th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

This course is set up to play at 7,243 yards, 228 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Schauffele has played in the past year has been 104 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Schauffele was better than 50% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Schauffele carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Schauffele had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.3).

Schauffele's six birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 3.4.

At that last competition, Schauffele's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Schauffele finished The Open Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

