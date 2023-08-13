Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .277 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks.
- Murphy will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 52 of 82 games this season (63.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 32 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.284
|AVG
|.271
|.371
|OBP
|.390
|.520
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|11
|29
|RBI
|34
|42/17
|K/BB
|37/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Mets will send Senga (8-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
