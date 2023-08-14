How to Watch the Braves vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Monday at Truist Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 227 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, collecting 450 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have a league-leading .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (684 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Fried has registered two quality starts this season.
- Fried enters the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
