On Tuesday, August 15 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (76-42) host the New York Yankees (60-59) at Truist Park. Bryce Elder will get the nod for the Braves, while Luis Severino will take the mound for the Yankees.

The Yankees are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-225). The over/under for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Braves and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-225), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 68 out of the 105 games, or 64.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 22-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (71% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (38.5%) in those games.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Austin Riley 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.