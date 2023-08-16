Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others in the Atlanta Braves-New York Yankees matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (11-10) for his 24th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Morton has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 29th, 1.461 WHIP ranks 57th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3 at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 161 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 55 stolen bases.

He's slashing .338/.423/.577 on the season.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 15 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Mets Aug. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 80 walks and 107 RBI (124 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .276/.387/.619 slash line on the year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with a double, four home runs, 12 walks and 10 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Aug. 13 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .265/.332/.434 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 64 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 55 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .282/.418/.621 slash line on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

