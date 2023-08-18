2023 BMW Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Rory McIlroy heads the leaderboard of the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) after one round of play, with a score of -5. Second round play continues in Olympia Fields, Illinois, watch to see how the tournament plays out.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 BMW Championship
- Start Time: 9:26 AM ET
- Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)
- Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,366 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
BMW Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Rory McIlroy
|1st
|-5
|65
|Brian Harman
|1st
|-5
|65
|Sahith Theegala
|3rd
|-4
|66
|Rickie Fowler
|3rd
|-4
|66
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|3rd
|-4
|66
Want to place a bet on the BMW Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
BMW Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|9:26 AM ET
|Cameron Davis (+3/45th), Cameron Young (-3/9th)
|1:38 PM ET
|Lucas Glover (E/23rd), Rory McIlroy (-5/1st)
|1:27 PM ET
|Max Homa (-2/12th), Patrick Cantlay (-2/12th)
|1:16 PM ET
|Russell Henley (-1/18th), Nick Taylor (+1/30th)
|1:05 PM ET
|Xander Schauffele (+1/30th), Adam Schenk (+2/40th)
|12:54 PM ET
|Emiliano Grillo (+3/45th), Sepp Straka (+1/30th)
|12:43 PM ET
|Jordan Spieth (-2/12th), Sung-Jae Im (-2/12th)
|12:27 PM ET
|Justin Rose (E/23rd), Sahith Theegala (-4/3rd)
|12:16 PM ET
|Adam Hadwin (+2/40th), Byeong-Hun An (E/23rd)
|12:05 PM ET
|Adam Svensson (E/23rd), Matthew Fitzpatrick (-4/3rd)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.