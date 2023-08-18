Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Yankees.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .249 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .533 with one homer.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 21.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 36 games this season (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 43 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.266
|AVG
|.231
|.350
|OBP
|.298
|.543
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|47/25
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.