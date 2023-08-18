The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .276.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had an RBI in 33 games this season (39.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (47.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .282 AVG .270 .379 OBP .386 .517 SLG .561 19 XBH 19 8 HR 12 29 RBI 35 42/18 K/BB 39/20 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings