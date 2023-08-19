The Atlanta Braves, including Nicky Lopez and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .229.

Lopez has had a hit in 27 of 64 games this year (42.2%), including multiple hits nine times (14.1%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Lopez has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .186 AVG .233 .360 OBP .289 .271 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/16 K/BB 18/5 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings