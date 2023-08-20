Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (80-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-59) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (4-1) against the Giants and Jakob Junis (3-3).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 72, or 66.1%, of those games.
  • This season Atlanta has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
  • Atlanta leads MLB with 712 runs scored this season.
  • The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 14 Yankees W 11-3 Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
August 15 Yankees W 5-0 Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
August 16 Yankees W 2-0 Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
August 18 Giants W 4-0 Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
August 19 Giants W 6-5 Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
August 20 Giants - Max Fried vs Jakob Junis
August 21 Mets - Bryce Elder vs David Peterson
August 22 Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
August 23 Mets - Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
August 25 @ Giants - Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
August 26 @ Giants - Max Fried vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.