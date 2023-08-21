Vaughn Grissom vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI), take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom has two doubles and two walks while batting .269.
- Grissom has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
- Grissom has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.321
|AVG
|.231
|.321
|OBP
|.295
|.357
|SLG
|.256
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|7/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 5.45 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.
