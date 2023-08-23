Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on August 23, 2023
Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Wednesday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (12-10) will take the mound for the Braves, his 25th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 24 starts this season.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.54), 54th in WHIP (1.433), and 16th in K/9 (9.8).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|4.1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 167 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 58 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.419/.569 on the season.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .266/.377/.594 slash line so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .224/.325/.531 slash line so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 52 walks and 78 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.
- He's slashed .254/.336/.470 on the season.
- Lindor brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 19
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
