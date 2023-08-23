Marcell Ozuna brings a two-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (81-44) game versus the New York Mets (59-68) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (12-10) against the Mets and Jose Quintana (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (12-10, 3.54 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (1-4, 3.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (12-10) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.54, a 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.433.

He has 10 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Charlie Morton vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 565 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 1000 hits, 25th in baseball, with 165 home runs (10th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Mets three times this season, allowing them to go 13-for-56 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 15 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

The Mets are sending Quintana (1-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Over six games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Quintana is looking to continue a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Quintana is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He allowed one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

José Quintana vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.500) and ranks first in home runs hit (239) in all of MLB. They have a collective .274 batting average, and are second in the league with 1172 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 722 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Quintana has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.