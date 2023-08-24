Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of August 24.
Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last season the Falcons won just one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) when favored and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Allgeier also had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one TD.
- Click here to read about Allgeier's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
- Should you draft Patterson in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Is Heinicke worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Click here to learn more about London's 2023 fantasy value!
- On defense last year, Richie Grant helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Falcons Player Futures
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of August 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.