A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Rhyne Howard (17.8 points per game, 13th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (16-17) welcome in Nneka Ogwumike (19.3, sixth) and the Los Angeles Sparks (14-18) on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sparks

The 82.7 points per game Atlanta averages are only 2.3 more points than Los Angeles gives up (80.4).

Atlanta is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Dream have an 11-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 45.4% from the field.

Atlanta's 34.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than opponents of Los Angeles have shot from beyond the arc (31.2%).

The Dream have put together a 12-8 record in games this season when the team hits more than 31.2% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta and Los Angeles rebound at nearly the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 4.1 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 77.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.4 points fewer than the 82.7 they've scored this season.

The last 10 games have seen Atlanta give up 0.2 fewer points per game (84.3) than its season-long average (84.5).

The Dream's past 10 outings have seen them make 5.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 30.6% from deep. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 6.7 makes and 34.2%.

Dream Injuries