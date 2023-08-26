Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound, while Colin Selby (1-0) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 37 (57.8%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 642.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 35-39 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (540 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 21 @ Tigers W 7-6 Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo August 22 @ Tigers L 8-6 Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson August 23 @ Tigers W 6-4 Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal August 24 @ Pirates W 5-4 Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny August 25 @ Pirates L 2-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller August 26 @ Pirates - Javier Assad vs Colin Selby August 27 @ Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Bailey Falter August 28 Brewers - Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley August 29 Brewers - Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes August 30 Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff September 1 @ Reds - Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy

Pirates Schedule