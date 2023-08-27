The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .277.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 17th in slugging.

In 90 of 128 games this year (70.3%) Riley has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).

Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (21.9%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 49 games this season (38.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 66 of 128 games this season, and more than once 22 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .301 AVG .253 .361 OBP .314 .547 SLG .466 32 XBH 24 15 HR 15 40 RBI 40 70/24 K/BB 64/22 2 SB 1

