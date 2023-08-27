Austin Riley vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tristan Beck and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .277.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 17th in slugging.
- In 90 of 128 games this year (70.3%) Riley has had a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (21.9%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 49 games this season (38.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 66 of 128 games this season, and more than once 22 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Giants
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Click Here for Nicky Lopez
- Click Here for Travis d'Arnaud
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Eddie Rosario
- Click Here for Matt Olson
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.301
|AVG
|.253
|.361
|OBP
|.314
|.547
|SLG
|.466
|32
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|40
|70/24
|K/BB
|64/22
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck gets the call to start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 28 times this season.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.