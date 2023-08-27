Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (84-44) will clash with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at Oracle Park on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+115). The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-2, 5.00 ERA) vs Tristan Beck - SF (3-2, 3.34 ERA)

Braves vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Braves vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 76, or 66.1%, of the 115 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 67-28 record (winning 70.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Giants have been victorious in 26, or 47.3%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 10-15 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

