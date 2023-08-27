Eddie Rosario and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (186 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants and Tristan Beck on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 26th in slugging.

In 60.2% of his games this year (68 of 113), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.9%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (33 of 113), with more than one RBI 18 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (38.1%), including nine multi-run games (8.0%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 53 .281 AVG .240 .319 OBP .307 .557 SLG .406 25 XBH 18 15 HR 5 43 RBI 21 55/12 K/BB 44/17 0 SB 3

