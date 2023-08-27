Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of 1.061 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 45 walks while batting .266.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .588 with four homers.
- In 68.8% of his 112 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (22.3%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 40 games this year (35.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (42.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.294
|AVG
|.234
|.370
|OBP
|.305
|.607
|SLG
|.427
|30
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|30
|51/26
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .235 against him this season. He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 games.
