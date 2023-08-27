MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Sunday, August 27
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox square off for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today.
If you are looking for how to watch today's MLB play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The New York Mets (59-71) play the Los Angeles Angels (63-67)
The Angels will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.255 AVG, 24 HR, 79 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 44 HR, 92 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|+100
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (71-58) play the St. Louis Cardinals (56-74)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.188 AVG, 35 HR, 83 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-206
|+172
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) host the Chicago Cubs (68-61)
The Cubs will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.317 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (81-48) play host to the Colorado Rockies (48-81)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 61 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-222
|+182
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (69-61) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-49)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 88 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.312 AVG, 34 HR, 90 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|9.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (71-59) take on the Cleveland Guardians (61-69)
The Guardians will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.269 AVG, 19 HR, 74 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+173
|9
The Miami Marlins (65-65) play host to the Washington Nationals (61-69)
The Nationals will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.351 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-175
|+148
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (59-70) host the Houston Astros (73-58)
The Astros will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-190
|+160
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) play host to the New York Yankees (62-67)
The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.326 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+103
|8
The Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) face the San Diego Padres (61-69)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 25 HR, 78 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|9
The Minnesota Twins (67-63) play host to the Texas Rangers (73-56)
The Rangers will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 81 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-103
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (51-79) face the Oakland Athletics (38-92)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.265 AVG, 34 HR, 69 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.247 AVG, 22 HR, 55 RBI)
|CHW Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+113
|9
The Seattle Mariners (73-56) face the Kansas City Royals (41-90)
The Royals will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 82 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 81 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-271
|+218
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) play the Cincinnati Reds (68-63)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 63 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 71 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|9
The San Francisco Giants (66-63) play host to the Atlanta Braves (84-44)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.299 AVG, 19 HR, 48 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|9.5
