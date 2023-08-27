Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Tristan Beck
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .238.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in 43.5% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.9% of them.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Lopez has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (17.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.8%).
- In 24.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|3
|.186
|AVG
|.417
|.360
|OBP
|.385
|.271
|SLG
|.750
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|12/16
|K/BB
|1/0
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Beck will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 28 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .235 against him this season. He has a 3.34 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 28 appearances.
