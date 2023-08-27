Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (14.8%).

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .209 AVG .272 .289 OBP .314 .430 SLG .439 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/10 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings