Orlando Arcia vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Arcia has recorded a hit in 68 of 107 games this year (63.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (30.8%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (38.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.289
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.312
|.454
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|20
|43/17
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.54 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) out for his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.