Vaughn Grissom vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Monday, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies and Austin Gomber, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 23 against the Mets) he went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom has three doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .280.
- Grissom has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this year (72.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (22.7%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Grissom has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 22 games so far this year.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.295
|.444
|SLG
|.256
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.54).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (9-9) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 5.48 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
