The Atlanta Braves (85-45) and Colorado Rockies (49-82) clash on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (13-10) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-4).

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (13-10) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Charlie Morton vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1108 hits, 18th in baseball, with 132 home runs (25th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

The Rockies are sending Lambert (3-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.

Lambert has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Lambert will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 3.2 innings per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Peter Lambert vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is second in the league with 1224 total hits and first in MLB play with 760 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 246 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Braves this season, Lambert has pitched two innings without giving up a hit or an earned run.

