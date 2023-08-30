The Atlanta Braves (86-45) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (49-83), at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Braves will give the ball to Darius Vines and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Vines - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Darius Vines

Vines has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (5-13) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.

Freeland is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the year in this outing.

Freeland will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.

Kyle Freeland vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .276 batting average, and is first in the league with 1239 total hits and first in MLB action with 763 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 247 home runs.

Freeland has a 14.54 ERA and a 2.769 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .474 batting average over one appearance.

