Michael Harris II vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- batting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .290 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 108 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.3%).
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.305
|AVG
|.278
|.346
|OBP
|.327
|.494
|SLG
|.426
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|42/16
|8
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
