After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .281 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Arcia is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 70 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has homered in 15 games this year (13.8%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 31.2% of his games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .289 AVG .272 .352 OBP .322 .454 SLG .429 16 XBH 16 8 HR 7 29 RBI 21 43/17 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 0

