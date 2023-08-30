Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .245 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.4% of his 55 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with more than one RBI nine times (16.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .209 AVG .271 .289 OBP .312 .430 SLG .432 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 15 17/10 K/BB 32/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings