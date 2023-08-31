The NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (83-49) host the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (87-45) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Lance Lynn (10-9, 5.56 ERA).

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (15-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52 and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .204 in 26 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Spencer Strider vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .461 (second in the league) with 208 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 5-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (10-9 with a 5.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 27th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 36-year-old has a 5.56 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.

Lynn is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Lynn is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 26 outings this season.

This season, the 36-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (5.56), 47th in WHIP (1.381), and 10th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.

Lance Lynn vs. Braves

He will take the hill against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1251 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .502 (first in the league) with 250 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Lynn has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP against the Braves this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .286 batting average over one appearance.

