The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Florida matchup.

Utah vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Florida Betting Trends

Utah covered eight times in 14 games with a spread last season.

The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season.

Florida compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last season.

The Gators covered the spread three times last year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Utah & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Utah To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +500 Bet $100 to win $500 Florida To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

