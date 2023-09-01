Dream vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Dream (17-19) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) after dropping eight consecutive road games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup.
Dream vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-1)
|165.5
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Dream (-1.5)
|165.5
|-110
|-110
|PointsBet
|Dream (-1.5)
|165.5
|-115
|-125
Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Lynx have compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this year.
- Atlanta is 8-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota is 13-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Dream games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Lynx's 36 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
