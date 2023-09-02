Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51) and the Atlanta Braves (89-45) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (8-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 121 times and won 81, or 66.9%, of those games.

Atlanta is 81-40 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (784) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule