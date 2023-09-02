The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

Georgia Southern owned the 18th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (466.7 yards per game), but it ranked fifth-worst defensively (490 yards allowed per game). Citadel averaged 333.3 yards per game on offense last season (90th in the FCS), and it ranked 40th defensively with 347.3 yards allowed per game.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Georgia Southern vs. Citadel Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia Southern Citadel 466.7 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.3 (86th) 490 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (35th) 137.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (8th) 329.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.8 (130th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Kyle Vantrease produced an impressive passing stat line with 4,248 passing yards (326.8 per game), a 61.4% completion percentage, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Jalen White picked up 915 rushing yards (70.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns last year. In the receiving game, he made 22 catches for 217 yards and one score.

Gerald Green posted 480 rushing yards on 88 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Khaleb Hood picked up 86 receptions for 921 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 131 times, and averaged 70.8 yards per game.

Derwin Burgess Jr. produced last year, catching 58 passes for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 55.2 receiving yards per game.

Jeremy Singleton grabbed 66 passes for 713 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 54.8 yards per game last year.

Citadel Stats Leaders (2022)

Peyton Derrick averaged 51.1 passing yards per outing and tossed three touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 19.3 yards on the ground per game with one rushing touchdown.

Cooper Wallace averaged 37.2 rushing yards per game and collected three rushing touchdowns.

Braden Walker rushed for 319 yards last season.

Christian Hilton averaged 25.9 receiving yards and collected two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Ricky Conway averaged 22.2 receiving yards on 1.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 164 receiving yards (14.9 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Southern or Citadel gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.