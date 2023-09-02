Georgia vs. UT Martin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) are heavily favored, by 50.5 points, versus the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. UT Martin matchup in this article.
Georgia vs. UT Martin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|UT Martin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-50.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|-
|55.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-50.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
Georgia vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- Georgia compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record last year.
- The Bulldogs did not cover the spread when favored by 50.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
- UT Martin compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the SEC
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
