The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Mercer Bears (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss ranked 75th in total defense last season (387.8 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 496.4 total yards per game. Things have been positive for Mercer on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 17 points per game (23rd-best) and surrendering only 7 points per game (second-best).

Find out how to watch this game on SEC Network+ in the article below.

Mercer vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Mercer vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics (2022)

Mercer Ole Miss 470.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.4 (14th) 337.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (82nd) 188.1 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (3rd) 282.6 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.8 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has racked up 115 yards on 70.6% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 31 yards .

Micah Bell is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 73 yards, or 73 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Al Wooten II has collected 50 yards (on 13 carries).

Ty James has racked up 57 receiving yards on four catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Devron Harper has totaled 23 receiving yards (23 yards per game) on four receptions.

Gavin McKay's one catch (on one target) has netted him 9 yards (9 ypg).

Ole Miss Stats Leaders (2022)

Jaxson Dart's previous season stat line: 2,975 passing yards (228.8 per game), 226-for-362 (62.4%), 20 touchdowns and 11 picks. He also rushed for 613 yards on 128 carries with one rushing TD.

Quinshon Judkins churned out 1,567 rushing yards (120.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns last year.

Zach Evans put up 936 rushing yards on 144 carries and nine touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Malik Heath grabbed 60 passes (on 88 targets) for 971 yards (74.7 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

Jonathan Mingo tacked on 862 yards on 51 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 89 times, and averaged 66.3 receiving yards per game.

Jordan Watkins' stat line last season: 449 receiving yards, 40 catches, two touchdowns, on 57 targets.

